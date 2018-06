...when you have to worry that your local partner might shoot you in the back.

Much the same thing happened a month ago:

KABUL (Oct. 3) - An Afghan policeman on patrol with U.S. soldiers opened fire on the Americans, killing two of them before fleeing, officials said Saturday, raising questions about discipline in the ranks of the Afghan forces and possible infiltration by insurgents.

I think we're beyond the "possible" point now.