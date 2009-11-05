The Times has a short report today from the great state of California. It appears as if there is a controversy involving Christmas and schoolchildren. (As an aside, we are already five days into November and I have not heard a single person complain that the "holiday season" has begun earlier than in previous years. These dreary complaints generally start at the end of October. A phony "trend" has either died out, or--even better--the real trend of complaining about a nonexistent trend has vanished.) Anyway, the piece begins:

If Merry Susan Hyatt has her way, every public school pupil in California will have the voter-approved right to sing “Joy to the World” in the classroom. Ms. Hyatt, 61, a substitute schoolteacher, is the chief proponent of a proposed California ballot initiative that would require the state’s public schools to offer Christmas music during the holiday season.

As a fan of Christmas music, I feel that I can speak on this issue with some credibility and fair-mindedness. The problem here is Ms. Hyatt. We have all met her. In fact, we have all had her as a teacher. She does not simply want kids to enjoy their Christmases (because who does not?); no, she demands the forced cheeriness and conformity that Christmas' critics contend is all that is left of the holiday. More amusing, however, was this bit from the piece:

[S]he added that in her experience as a substitute teacher in schools in largely Latino, largely Christian neighborhoods in Southern California, she had not often encountered people who do not celebrate Christmas. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a Jewish child in one of my classes,” she said. “If so they never said anything.”