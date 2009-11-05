The House originally intended to include the SGR fix in the main bill. But the SGR fix is expensive--more than $200 billion over ten years--and pushed the whole package deep into the red. In order to keep reform itself deficit neutral, the House has decided to take up the SGR separately. The Senate is doing the same thing.

The catch is that Congress seems disinclined to pass an SGR fix, even as a separate bill, without new revenue or savings to offset the cost. Given the difficulty of coming up with enough money just to pay for coverage expansions, that won't be easy.

On the conference call, several reporters tried to pin down Rohack on exactly how the AMA intended to act. Is it ok if Congress takes up the SGR fix later on, after the primary issue? If it becomes apparent that Congress won't pass the SGR fix anytime soon, would the AMA withdraw its support? And what would such a withdrawal entail? Rohack wouldn't give a definitive answer.

That said, even qualified support from the AMA is important, particularly given the group's history. The AMA was arguably the most determined and, at times, most effective opponent of health care reform for most of the 20th Century. Their current position is testimony to how much the politics of reform have changed--and how far this legislative effort has gone.

By the way, a representative of the Texas Medical Association--among the most notoriously conservative of the state medical associations--got on the call and asked Rohack why the AMA was putting so much faith in government. Rohack responded, quite rightly, that Medicare had turned out to be a boon for physicians, as well as patients.