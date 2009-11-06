- The UN Report on Gaza Is Biased, Shoddy, and Unrealistic. But Israel Must Deal Honestly With Its Own Failures. by Moshe Halbertal
- Bush is a Genius! Health Reform is Dead! ‘The Weekly Standard’ and the Powerlessness of Wishful Thinking, by Jonathan Chait
- The House Has Seriously Weakened the Public Option--But It Still Works, and Is Still Worth Fighting For, by Jacob S. Hacker and Diane Archer
- What Happens When Moderate Democrats Turn Into Pundits? Bad Things. Very Bad Things. by Noam Scheiber
- The Losers From This Week’s Protests in Iran: Khamenei, Ahmadinejad, and Obama, by Abbas Milani
- Is Barack Obama Causing a Real Estate Boom in the West Bank? by Sarah A. Topol
- I’ll Say This About the GOP Health Plan … It’s Even Worse Than I Imagined, by Jonathan Cohn
- How Obama Can Help Democrats Avoid a Repeat of the Virginia Debacle in 2010, by John B. Judis
- The Far-Reaching Affects of Ford's Wage Cuts, by Howard Wial
