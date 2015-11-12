It was all rather disappointing and we were ready to give up our quest, when we suddenly heard a familiar sound, familiar, that is, from countless newsreels and films: “Sieg Heil! Sieg Heil! Sieg Heil!” The sound came from a square not far from the city center. It was one of those squares that had not changed since the war: spooky, red-brick, turn-of-the-century houses, now black with grime; dark, uninviting cafes; faces peering furtively through lace curtains, hoping to see but not to be involved. There they were at last: the Nazis! About 200 of them. Not many, compared with the 1,500 policemen mobilized to check them, but Nazis nonetheless. Or at least they looked the part.

There were boys with Hitler hairdos, with shaved backs and sides. There were teenagers in black boots. There was an old, shabby man who handed out signatures. There was a girl in black uniform and white "folkish" socks, who had dyed her dark hair blond. There were speeches about reconquering Great Germany, from Cologne to Konigsberg (formerly Kaliningrad). And there was the usual stuff about Germany for the Germans, free from the polluting presence of aliens. November 9, 1989, was remembered because, “It was us, the youth of Germany, that defeated communism,” and the same date in 1938 was commemorated not for the Kristallnacht, but for the murder of the German diplomat Von Rath by “the Jew” Grynzspan, which served as its excuse.

The crowd had listened to all this in a rather passive state. They had heard it all before, and it was getting cold. Then a young man shouted, “Out! Out! Out! Foreigners out!” and the crowd showed signs of life. The boys in leather bellowed, the girl in white socks screamed: “Out! Out! Out! Foreigners Out! Sieg Heil! Sieg Heil!” For a brief moment there was joy in their eyes.

It was an unpleasant sight, but not an especially frightening one. The whole thing was so theatrical, so paltry, so, well, old-fashioned, that it was difficult to take these young people seriously. The fact that they were German, behaving this way in Germany, and not French rowdies in France, was the main reason for all the fuss. To be sure, some of the young men looked menacing, and no doubt, in packs, on the prowl for foreigners, they were.

Although German neo-Nazis, on the whole, are not noted for their sense of humor, some of them might actually have been aware of the absurdity of their charade. Later that day the Gauleiter ushered us in to the “press conference” with the words: “Come in, remove your clothes, and get ready for the showers.” It was a bad joke, but somehow in keeping with the grotesque atmosphere of the whole occasion. These people could cause trouble, on dark nights, in sooty cities. But it is difficult to imagine how they could take over anything much bigger than a squatter house.

And, by the way, I forgot to mention this: the main speaker was a pasty-faced Austrian.