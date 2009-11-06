To be fair, a major worry for the Blues--and the insurance industry as a whole--is that the requirement for people to get insurance isn't strong enough. This is a totally legitimate concern. If the requirement is too weak, young and healthy people will avoid taking insurance, creating a "death spiral" in which the pool of people hanging on to insurance are increasingly unhealthy, thus driving up premiums.

Of course, insurers like a strong mandate in part because it guarantees them more customers. And the House bill actually has a strong mandate, so the complaint really doesn't apply there.





Date: Thu, 5 Nov 2009 01:08:43 -0500

Subject: URGENT! GRASSROOTS ACTION ALERT! PLEASE CONTACT YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TODAY!