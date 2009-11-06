Let's understand this, just for starters.

And I know that Nidal Malik Hasan was also crazy. But which suicide bomber, even one inspired by what the president continues to call the "Holy Koran," as if that nomenclature would moderate the hatred of America in the world of Islam, is not crazy? Stark raving crazy, in fact?

(Just like the assassination of Robert Kennedy, to begin at the beginning, was an act of jihad, as well. And Sirhan Sirhan was also nuts.)

Jihad aside, how could this deeply troubled man about whose troubles his superiors were fully aware, be permitted to serve as a psychiatrist among men and women who, like he himself, were about to be sent to war ... or were returning from war? And not just any war. But a war in the Muslim orbit and actually fighting Muslim men and, lest we forget, Muslim ideas.