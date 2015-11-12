Marxed Men

An older sociologist from East Berlin came to the same conclusion. "I love the GDR," he said sadly. "I was born here in Berlin. My house was bombed by the Americans. I was raised in a good Communist family, and I believe in socialism. But I think the GDR is finished. It was a historical phase, an episode."

What the ordinary people in East Germany are thinking right now is difficult to say. A month ago they spoke out loud and strong in demonstration after demonstration, always with the same refrain: "We are the people! We are staying here!" Almost no one called for reunification, a subject that was left to right-wing politicians in the West. But since then, more than ten million East Germans, 55 percent of the population, have visited West Germany, and reunification is being debated openly. New Forum, the main opposition group, has called for a referendum on the issue.

Something that sounds like nationalism seems to be swelling in the streets. A leader of the Lutheran opposition complained recently of having been awakened by a group of drunks singing the pre-war national anthem under his window. They sang its first verse, the one that is informally forbidden in West Germany today and that not only proclaims "Deutschlandiiberalles," but also celebrates a Grossdeutschland, one that stretches far beyond the Oder-Neisse line, "von der Maas bis an die Memel/von der Etsch bis an den Belt" ("from the Maas to the Memel, from the Adige to the Belt," i.e., a Germany that would extend into territory that now lies in Belgium, the U.S.S.R., Italy, and Denmark).

What one sees on East German television and hears in East Berlin streets is, above all, anger. People are outraged that the leaders of the Party, who have constantly called for sacrifices in the name of the general welfare, should have embezzled funds for ski lodges and vacation villas. The fury may seem odd to Americans, who are accustomed to Presidents flying off to pleasure palaces on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. But the sight of a few Volvos parked in front of some rather dumpy hunting lodges--all purchased with public money--brings an East German's blood to a boil.

The scandals burst before the public during a spectacular session of the GDR parliament, which was televised live on December 1. Word spread about the fight of Schalck-Golodkowski, the arrest of the Party's bestknown leaders, and fabulous sums--a hundred billion marks (about $5 billion, by current unofficial exchange rates), according to a common account--stashed away in Swiss banks. The television cameras picked up the shock waves rippling through the House--the jaws dropping, the heads shaking, the tears welling up in eyes. Krenz tried to save the situation with some desperate oratory; but after invoking Gorbachev and openness, he undid himself by insisting too much on his own lack of a hunting lodge. Two days later he was shouted down by an angry demonstration in front of Party headquarters and forced to resign.

Since then, more extravagant rumors have spread--a symptom of a revolutionary situation spinning out of control. East Berliners passed the word that a plane full of compromising documents was about to take off for Bucharest, the only fit place for the Party archives, and that airport workers refused to fill the plane's fuel tank. The secret police are said to be destroying files in order to save themselves and their former bosses from the new investigating commission. Crowds marched on police offices, demanding to be shown the files. Government officials warn against disorder in the streets, while "citizens' committees" have sprung up in several cities to preserve the peace--and the documentation.

Meanwhile, Erich Honecker, once the supreme head of Party and state, the man who only a month ago stood beside Gorbachev to celebrate 40 years of socialist rule, faces charges of having damaged the economy and enriched himself through criminal abuse of public office. Poor Honecker. Once the merciless eye of the television camera had lingered over the furniture in his hunting lodge, his spotless record of opposition to Nazism seemed to be forgotten. The folklore of corruption, the images of private wealth and public poverty, the stabs in the back and the antlers on the wall, are undoing the power structure of an old regime. The hunting lodges have doomed the Communists in the GDR just as Imelda Marcos's shoe collection delegitimized the dictatorship in the Philippines and Marie Antoinette's diamond necklace brought down the monarchy in France. Now Honecker, the former monarch of a docile GDR, sits in house arrest, helpless and reviled, a captive to a revolution, like Louis XVI in the Tuileries.