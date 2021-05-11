Marxed Men

The ice was broken. Then an economics professor from West Berlin tossed out a provocative statement. There is no third way, he said. You can have a planned economy or a market economy, but mixtures will not work. They become mired in bureaucratic intervention and can't cope with the flow of information in the computer age, to say nothing of the problem of matching supply and demand. Not so, said a young East Berliner. Socialism is like Christianity; it has never really been tried. East Germans did not practice socialism; the GDR already had a mixed economy--the Schalck System. That brought a laugh. The Easterner was alluding to the scandal that finally forced the entire Politburo of the GDR, including General Secretary Egon Krenz, to resign on December 3: the revelation that Alexander Schalck-Golodkowski, the secretary of state for foreign trade, had been using public money to run a private business in the arms trade. Schalck Golodkowski fled the country. Top members of the Communist Party were put under house arrest. And East German television, which used to be a joke and now is an addiction for millions of Germans on both sides of the borders, flooded the GDR with images of high living by the highest leaders of the Party.

A special assembly was called on December 8 to reconstitute the Party and to select a new set of leaders, but will anyone follow? The moral bonds that once attached the Party to the people have snapped. There has been a revolution.

“Revolution” was the term applied by the East Berliners at the institute to events of the past couple of weeks. They described the earlier explosion of November 4 to 9 as a pre revolution, or Vormdrz, an allusion to the Central European eruptions of 1848, the parallel most frequently cited in these parts. First the bleeding of the population from emigration by means of Prague and Warsaw, then the Leipzig demonstrations, then Gorbachev's visit and the near-miss of a Tiananmen Square massacre in Berlin, then the climactic rally of November 4, the fall of Honecker, and the "fall" on November 9 of the Wall: it was a spectacular sequence of events. But the real shift of power took place the following month, when the Party declared itself bankrupt and the first apparatchiks went to jail.