Because Andrew Jackson was the founder of the modern Democratic party, we have a tendency to look at him through big-government eyes. We draw a line that starts with Jackson, runs through Bryan, Woodrow Wilson, and FDR, and ends up at Barack Obama. But the facts are more complicated than that.

Do they still edit at the Standard? Is there no one around to keep poor Continetti from embarrassing himself in public? And then, naturally, a cursory Lexis search of his work reveals the following:

--Jan 2, 2004: In other words, he screams at Person X because Person X is an obstacle to Desire Y. But it may be more complicated than that.

--June 18, 2007: Gerald Ford typically is cited as the last pro-choice Republican nominee, but the history is more complicated than that.

--June 9, 2007: According to this line of thinking, most GOP voters are still unaware of his positions on these issues, and when they find out, they'll go elsewhere. The reality is more complicated.