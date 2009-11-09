Here's some more evidence against the declining lending standards theory of the crisis -- and support for the claim that it was the design itself, or existence, of subprime mortgages that played a seminal role in our housing woes.

In a new working paper, Dean Corbae and Erwan Quintin investigate the impact of the financial innovation that was the subprime mortgage. Maybe more importantly, they try to figure out any social benefit that may have been created by the ability to make lower down payments -- the key innovation that subprime made widely available.

Corbae and Quintin report that we'd have about 50% fewer foreclosures had subprime mortgages not been made available:

In our simulations, when mortgages with low initial payments do not become available before the price collapse, the increase in foreclosure rates are 50% lower on impact and 25% lower at the peak of the crisis than our experiment where LIP [low initial payment] mortgages are available.