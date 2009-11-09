I hope readers take the time to read David Leonhardt’s terrific Sunday New York Times Magazine piece on Intermountain Healthcare. It is a great introduction to the changes that organized medicine must adopt to deliver team- and evidence-based care. (I wish we used the term evidence informed treatment, which brings fewer connotations of cookie-cutter care.)

This transition requires changes in the way doctors and hospitals are paid. It also requires changing medical professional culture to embrace a team approach. Many doctors have been socialized to believe in a model in which what matters most resides in the head of individual physicians. Jerome Groopman’s otherwise wonderful How Doctors Think expresses this mindset right in its title. Groopman provides a beautiful account of how doctors effectively diagnose conditions and how their heuristics can go astray. As Darshak Sanghavi notes in Slate, Groopman provides less guidance regarding how we could create systems that make patients less vulnerable to the mistakes or inattention of fallible human beings. (It’s too bad Groopman declined to be interviewed for Leonhardt’s piece, which has a nice little section on these issues.)

The change in medical culture will be tough, not least because there is so much to admire in the traditional medical model. Unfortunately, there is just too much evidence that it frequently produces bad care. More clinical intelligence and compassion reside in a well-deployed team of people than can reside with any single person, no matter how committed and well-trained that person might be.

Betsy McCaughey published a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, in which she quoted 16 doctors she convened for an anti-reform discussion panel. If one reads the transcript, one finds the expected bias and exaggeration. One also finds more interesting genuine push-back against CER and team models of care. Here, for example, is heart specialist Mark Fields: