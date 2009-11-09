- The Reinvention of Robert Gates: How His Ideological Journey Will Shape the War in Afghanistan, by Michael Crowley
- Twenty Years After Berlin: What Separates a Failing Former Soviet Satellite From a Thriving One? by Joshua A. Tucker
- The House Health Care Bill Should Be Faster, Stronger, and Bigger, by Jonathan Cohn
- Why Don't Democrats Talk More About the Perils of Too Little Government? by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- Will the Recession Ease Inequality? Fat Chance. by Alan Berube
- Has Obama Learned the Lessons of the Berlin Wall? by Marty Peretz
- Live From Hillary Clinton's Homecourt, by Lydia DePillis
- Why I Don't Think Government Should Create a Jobs Program, by Zubin Jelveh
