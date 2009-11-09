The WSJ has an odd tale from Latin America, a part of the world where some see troubling Iranian influence.

The geopolitical chatter surrounding the gold-domed mosque, which opened in September after more than a year of construction, continues. "Did Iran put up the money? That's the question everyone asks," says Ismat Khatib, a native Nicaraguan lawyer and businessman who is of Palestinian descent. One Managua-based diplomat says it is believed Iran subsidized it.

But the treasurer of the Iranian group which oversees the mosque denies any connection. Could this be a clever mind-f*ck to keep Washington guessing?

Interesting stuff, although we're probably better focusing on China's rapidly growing ties to natural resource-rich Africa.