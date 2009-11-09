Twenty years ago today, the Berlin Wall fell, bringing with it euphoria, foreboding, joy, and confusion. TNR had plenty to say on the subject. Read through this collection for some of our best archived pieces from the period.

"After the Wall" TNR's editors assess the meaning of the Wall's collapse, skewer the foreign policy establishment, and explain what America should do next.

"Seeing is Believing" As the Wall came down, Berlin, "in the West a prosperous fortress of two million people: in the East a prison house its masters called paradise, a place of outer darkness," was transformed overnight.