Today's Washington Post reports on the feud brewing between GOP consultant and pundit Bradley Blakeman and Andy Shallal, the Iraqi-American founder of Busboys and Poets. Blakeman was unaware of the restaurant chain's political leanings and after a recent meal at the leftist establishment, took issue with pictures glorifying Che Guevara and Lenin. Evidently Blakeman also missed Eve Fairbanks' illuminating TNR piece from earlier this year on Shallal and his restaurants, of which she writes, "There's racial harmony, there's material ease, and there's the freedom to sell a Weathermen DVD without having to get all squirrelly about it."

