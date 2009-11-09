Via Ben Smith, the Charleston Post and Courier has a very interesting article about (based on even more interesting surveillance videos of) terrorism detainee Ali Saleh al-Marri's life while being held in the Charleston Naval Brig. It's worth a read and a look, especially the video--to see how monotonous ten minutes of time-lapsed footage solitary confinement can be (al-Marri was in solitary for six years); and to see the way in which the treatment of al-Marri changed over time. Wait for the words, "Have a nice workout!"