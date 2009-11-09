On February 25, 1994 Dr. Baruch Goldstein, a physician in the Israel Defense Forces living in the historically contested ancient city of Hebron, walked into the Ibrahimi Mosque, located in the Cave of the Patriarchs, and with his machine gun murdered 29 Muslim men at prayer. The tremor that ran through Israelis and Jews around the world was two-fold. The first tremor was that here was a massacre of innocents attributable to a madman. But this attribution could not stand by itself for long. And the fact is—the second tremor—that here was "one of us," a Jew, a pious Jew, moreover, and a Zionist, a Zionist, moreover, who had gone up to Zion and raised his family there.

We all recognized that here was lunacy in action, derangement, an unhinged mind. But we could not disavow either his Jewishness or his Zionism. We went into what is called a "cheshban hanefesh," an accounting of the collective soul.

Here is what I wrote in The New Republic by way of banishing and proscribing Goldstein and his comrades from the civilization of other Jews. Jewish physicians condemned him for failing to obey his oath to "revere life."

And here is what Leon Wieseltier wrote in TNR about the same catastrophe, a Jewish catastrophe also, to be sure. "Bloodlust Memories" is what he called this Purim massacre.