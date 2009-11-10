One of the most contentious aspects of this weekend's House health care debate was whether federally subsidized insurance plans should be allowed to offer abortion services. An 11th-hour deal to secure passage of the bill handed a victory to anti-abortion lawmakers, with the House including an amendment by Democratic congressman Bart Stupak in the final draft.

In a debate today on TNR.com, William Galston argues that the passage of the amendment proves the influence that religion still holds over politics:

When it comes to social issues, religion matters among Democrats, not just Republicans. Of the 64 Democrats who supported the Stupak anti-abortion amendment, 35 (55 percent) are Catholic. In the Democratic caucus, by contrast, Catholics make up only 38 percent of the total. Put differently: 36 percent of House Democrats who are Catholic supported the amendment, versus 18 percent of non-Catholic House Democrats.

Alan Wolfe takes the opposing view, arguing that the incident particularly illustrates the waning power of Catholics: