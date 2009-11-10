4) Reid, for his part, could also resort to more heavy-handed tactics to restrict floor amendments. Depending on how Reid decides to structure and control the debate, up to six amendments can be offered at the same time--the original amendment, a substitute amendment, and two amendments to modify each. If Reid wanted to block the Republicans’ ability to offer up amendments related to one on the floor, he could use his right to preferential recognition as Majority Leader to fill up the “amendment tree” with his own provisions, thus refusing to recognize the other side’s proposals. It’s an unpopular tactic that would likely infuriate the Republicans--who might be more inclined to filibuster or, as Tom Coburn has threatened, read the entire bill aloud on the floor to delay the debate--but it’s one Reid (as well as his Republican predecessors) has employed in the past to defend bills against minority-led obstructionism.

5) Should the Senate bill survive the floor debate, Reid will bring it up for a final vote for passage. If it turns out that the Democrats don’t have the 60 votes they need to pass the bill, they can use the oft-discussed reconciliation measure to pass the budget-related components, leaving insurance regulatory reform to a second bill. Alternatively, Reid could decide to let the Republicans go ahead with a ‘round-the-clock filibuster to show the public just how much the GOP is trying to obstruct the bill, either to gather enough votes to invoke cloture or to drum up more support for using reconciliation.

6) If the bill passes the Senate, it will move to the conference committee, where congressional leaders will stitch together the House and Senate bills into the final piece of legislation. The last step before the bill reaches Obama’s desk? Bringing the legislation back to both the House and the Senate, where leadership would need up to drum up the votes once more. The conference bill doesn't need 60 votes for a motion to proceed--but it can still be filibustered* once it's on the floor of either chamber.

Update: It’s worth noting that “getting to 60” will require various degrees of heavy lifting from Reid and the Democratic leadership at the different stages of this process. For example, after some initial wavering, moderate Evan Bayh admitted that a vote to bring the health care bill to the floor isn’t equivalent to a vote for the bill itself. Rather, voting for such a procedural motion would be a matter of loyalty to the Democratic caucus, leaving the door open for a filibuster later on. The same might be said for some of the less contentious procedural and cloture votes that don’t touch upon the more politically incendiary issues. That being said, Republicans and recalcitrant Democrats will still have more than enough opportunities to grandstand, obstruct, and delay the process, depending on their particular interests and objectives.

*Added detail about filibustering the conference bill.