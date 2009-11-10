A number of people have noted the off-script hilarity of Michael Steele's response on Roland Martin's show when the host suggested that white Republicans are "afraid of black folks":

You're absolutely right. I mean, I've been in the room and they've been scared of me.

But, for my part, I find equally funny a subsequent moment when Michael Steele began to launch into a parody of white people--in classic, uptight-nasal, Eddie-Murphy-in-"White Like Me" mode--but, sadly, thought better of it after just one syllable. Listen for the word "well," at the end of this babble (complete with devious hand-rubbing!)

So I can imagine going out there talking to someone like you, you know, who, you know, so, okay, I'll listen. And they're like "well..."