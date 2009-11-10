There seems to be an undercurrent of surprise that Howard Wolfson is now advising Ned Lamont in his Connecticut gubernatorial campaign, but it's worth remembering that this isn't the first time these two have teamed up.

Come back with me to the crazy days of August 2006, when establishment Democrats, having tried (and failed) to defeat Lamont in his race against Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary, were now rushing to Lamont's side--especially those Dems who were about to run for president. From an 08.25.06 AP story about Hillary Clinton's visit with Lamont at her Westchester home:

As if to illustrate the new Clinton-Lamont partnership, Wolfson, who is one of Clinton's senior political strategists, said Friday he would join the Lamont campaign as an adviser.

"She wanted me to do it, and I wanted to do it," Wolfson said. "It's vitally important that we elect a Democrat to that seat."