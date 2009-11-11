Rahm Emanuel to The New York Times, 11/10/2009: "Let's be honest. The goal isn’t to see whether I can pass this [health care reform] through the executive board of the Brookings Institution. I’m passing it through the United States Congress with people who represent constituents.”

Dear Rahm,

It may surprise you to learn that many of us here at Brookings like politics as much as you do, and some of us even know something about it. But we don’t understand it exactly the way you do.

Yes, politics is the art of the possible. But leadership is the art of expanding the possible. Leadership without politics is futile. But politics without leadership is blind.