The poster for designer Tom Ford's directorial debut, A Single Man, features Colin Firth and Julianne Moore lying in bed together. As such, it had already raised questions of whether the Weinstein Company was trying to downplay the fact that Firth's character is gay. The new cut of the trailer does about as much to confirm this thesis as one could imagine. As Vulture points out, it's nearly identical to the earlier, pre-Weinstein version but "totally omits the shot of Firth making out with Matthew Goode, who plays his dead lover."

Nor is that the only homoerotic omission. Among the other shots cut were one of a come-hither cigarette puff and another of two men charging naked into the nighttime surf. Given that these are arguably the three most explicitly gay shots in the original trailer, and they've all been removed, I'd say it's a pretty clear-cut case.

I haven't yet seen the film, but it--and Firth's performance in particular--has been garnering raves. You can see both versions of the trailer, original and quasi-neutered, below: