A day after blasting Martha Coakley, the frontrunner for Ted Kennedy's Senate seat, for saying she would have voted against the health care bill because of the abortion amendment, Mike Capuano, who voted for the bill, now says he did so only "to keep the health care debate alive"--and that he'll vote against a final bill that includes the abortion funding provision. The interesting question here, I suppose, is how would Kennedy have voted? Did he want health care reform badly enough to swallow the restrictions on abortion funding? It does seem like the sort of compromise he was famous for making. Maybe that's an argument Khazei or Pagliuca could make. Or maybe Capuano can flip-flop again. The campaign is still young.