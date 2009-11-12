There’s no disputing that the reforms have expanded coverage. During a period in which the proportion of Americans without health insurance has remained stuck at more than 15 percent, the proportion of Massachusetts residents without coverage has fallen dramatically, to below 3 percent, according to official figures. That is by far the lowest percentage of any state.

Of course, coverage by itself is meaningless if it doesn’t translate into more access to medical care or less financial hardship because of medical bills. And there is evidence, mostly anecdotal, that some people are really struggling under the new scheme, either because it’s tough to pay the insurance premiums or because, even with coverage, their medical bills are a burden. But the overall picture looks encouraging. According to a study that two Urban Institute researchers published this spring, the number of working-age adults reporting that they skipped care because of high costs fell from 17 percent to 11 percent in the first two years after the law took effect. The gap was even more dramatic among those eligible for subsidized insurance through the Connector--that is, people making less than three times the poverty line, or around $66,000 per year for a family of four. Among those people, the proportion skipping care because of cost fell from 27 percent to 17 percent. And that’s despite a rough leveling-off in the second year, most likely due to the fact that the recession meant lots of people were out of work and counting their pennies. When the economy rebounds, the number should decline even more.

Still, there is the problem of overall cost. The new rules for the individual insurance market have brought down premiums for people buying coverage on their own, which is no small feat. But the Massachusetts reforms haven’t brought down prices on the whole. In fact, premiums for people who get insurance through employers are rising a tad faster than they are in the country at large. If costs continue to skyrocket, the state’s health care reforms will become unsustainable, requiring either large cuts or tax increases.

Then again, until recently, Massachusetts hadn’t seriously tried to reduce costs. The goal was simply to expand coverage and, perhaps, deal with costs later--which seems to be what’s happening now. In July, a special task force recommended far-reaching changes in the way insurance pays for medical care, by, for example, paying physicians an annual fee per patient rather than a fee for every additional service. For years, experts have said such reforms could save money. But these arguments are only now getting political traction, and many in Massachusetts credit the reforms. As this argument goes, the new system, by giving the state a greater stake in health care costs, has focused public attention on the problem and provided the government with more leverage to solve it. The left also seems more invested in the cost issue now, if only because it recognizes that controlling costs is necessary to sustain the recent coverage expansions.

That doesn’t mean Massachusetts will succeed. Many experts, in fact, think only the federal government has the power to make serious changes in the way medical care is financed and, as a result, practiced. But there are signs that such changes may be coming. President Obama and his allies have focused on costs in ways that the Massachusetts reformers never did. Many experts believe that the most aggressive measure on the table, the Senate Finance Committee bill, would, over time, reduce the annual increases in health care spending.

Of course, every cost-cutting measure offends at least one powerful interest. Already, groups representing doctors, hospitals, device-makers, and the drug industry have been striking deals with the White House or congressional committees--deals designed to shield their members from changes that hold out promise for long-term spending reductions. But, if Massachusetts proves anything, it is that you don’t have to get everything right on the first try. Simply by addressing the coverage problem, you create political conditions for addressing the cost problem. And, in the meantime, you’ve put access to affordable health care within reach of nearly the entire population. It wouldn’t be everything reform could be. But it would be a historic accomplishment all the same.

Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor of The New Republic.