Speaking of recession-era money-making schemes, I've noticed of late that my spam filter is catching waaaaay more penis-enhancement ads than usual. (My favorite come-on of the day: "Power Pack Your Tool in Your Pants.")
So I got to wondering about the possible market factors driving this rise. When the economy goes south, do more people:
A. find themselves suffering higher levels of stress-related sexual dysfunction
B. seek consolation in the sheets, thus becoming more interested in products promising a little boost
C. get so desperate for cash they start their own power-tool-themed mail-order business.
Whatever its root cause, the trend certainly makes my morning spam purge more electrifying.