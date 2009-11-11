Speaking of recession-era money-making schemes, I've noticed of late that my spam filter is catching waaaaay more penis-enhancement ads than usual. (My favorite come-on of the day: "Power Pack Your Tool in Your Pants.")

So I got to wondering about the possible market factors driving this rise. When the economy goes south, do more people:

A. find themselves suffering higher levels of stress-related sexual dysfunction

B. seek consolation in the sheets, thus becoming more interested in products promising a little boost