The Chris Dodd proposal that has regulators and the Hill in an uproar (to say nothing of the banks) seems to contain the kernel of a very workable compromise. First the proposal, via the Journal:

It would create a single banking regulator, a powerful council of regulators to monitor systemic risks to the economy and a Consumer Financial Protection Agency to write and enforce rules on products such as mortgages and credit cards.

The proposal circulated Tuesday calls for curbs on the Fed's ability to offer emergency loans to individual companies, strips away virtually all of its bank-supervision and consumer-protection powers, and gives the White House and Congress some say in how the Fed's 12 regional banks are governed. ...

Mr. Dodd's bill would take away from private banks the power to choose regional Fed bank directors. Instead it would give that power to the Federal Reserve Board in Washington. It also would give the president the power to name the chairman of each regional bank board and the Senate the power to confirm each chairman.