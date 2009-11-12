TPM's Eric Kleefeld has more fallout from that PPP poll I cited on Tuesday, showing Olympia Snowe potentially vulnerable to a conservative primary challenger:

I just spoke to Connie Mackey, president of the Family Research Council Action PAC, and she told me that if a conservative candidate were to emerge to run against Sen. Olympia Snowe (R-ME) in the 2012 Republican primary, FRC Action will back them. "Well of course there is an audience that would love to see Olympia Snowe out of office, within the ranks of social conservatives, that's for certain," said Mackey....

As luck would have it, Mackey is headed up to New Hampshire this weekend for a regional Family Research Council conference on family policy. And she expects that this subject will probably come up in her discussions with FRC members from Maine. Mackey reiterated that nobody would have expected to see numbers like this until now, "so now the process of discussion will begin."

In related news, Marc Ambinder reports