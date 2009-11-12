--Good news for the national standards movement?: States wishing to receive RTTT money are encouraged to adopt common K-12 standards by August 2, 2010. Those that "cannot adopt a common set of K-12 standards by this date will be evaluated based on the extent to which they demonstrate commitment and progress toward adoption of such standards by a later date in 2010." But the development of these common standards counts for only 40 points in the overall scoring of applications.

--Charters? Not necessarily: In response to complaints from some reviewers that the initial RTTT rules focused too heavily on charter schools as vehicles for change, the Department will now assess how well states and districts enable "innovative, autonomous public schools … other than charter schools." N.C. Governor Bev Perdue tells the NYT, "We like charters in North Carolina, but we like other methods of innovation, too. So I can see that Secretary Duncan listened to us, and that’s phenomenal."

But other response to the rules aren't as positive as Perdue's. Some people see omissions and loopholes, while others see too much structure. Andy Smarick of the Fordham Institute worries on the think tank's blog that "the increased weight now given to 'multiple measures' in teacher evaluations" could "mean that student performance data—the real reform element—might get crowded out." He also points out that "[a] section on performance pay, tenure reform, and teacher dismissals fails to even reference union contracts. In most places (and in all major cities), you simply can’t address any of these issues without fundamentally altering collective bargaining agreements." (He's right--archaic union contracts, which I've written about, can't be ignored in the push for better teachers.) On the flip side, Amy Wilkins of Education Trust tells EdWeek that the rules are so clear-cut and carefully quantified that there is "no incentive for states to be particularly bold."

The various reactions to the RTTT guidelines remind me of the Goldilocks fairy tale: Depending on who you ask, they're too big, too small, or just right. The first round of applications is due on January 19, and money won't start flowing until the spring. So it'll be months before we know exactly how well these rules fit, and fulfill, the country's desperate need for education reform.