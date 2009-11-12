In the process of trying to figure out who leaked the Eikenberry memos and why (her sources' best guess: the White House political operation which is trying to push back against a pushy Pentagon), Laura Rozen makes a point that hadn't occurred to me:

Obama may have additional leverage to assert his continued Afghanistan deliberations against a pushy Pentagon right now, another Democratic foreign policy hand suggested yesterday. That's because of Fort Hood, and the emergence of numerous accounts that suggest the military sat on serious concerns raised about Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan by several military colleagues.

"The Army [screwed] up here," he said. "The Army [screwed] up in such a monumental way. The Army generals are running for cover now."

There are a lot of ironies in those two paragraphs.