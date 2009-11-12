The House passed their climate change bill last spring, and the Senate Environmental and Public Works (EPW) Committee passed their version last week. It now moves on to the Finance Committee and perhaps Agriculture. It will be well into next year by the time the bill gets to the Senate floor.

The House and EPW versions have one major thing in common: They focus nearly all attention on reducing green house gases (GHGs) from the supply of energy. Through renewables, carbon sequestration, and a host of other supply-side measures, these bills hope to achieve the goal of 80 percent reduction in U.S. GHG emissions by 2050.

However, these bills are ignoring the demand side of the equation. Most research shows that the U.S. will not meet this ambitious goal without both the supply and demand measures. The demand side focuses on changing the built environment.

The built environment is both buildings and the transportation needed to get between them. Our buildings account for over 40 percent of energy usage and GHG emissions. The transportation system, largely fossil fueled cars and trucks, is responsible for about 30 percent. At approximately 70 percent, the built environment is the largest category of energy consumption and GHG emissions.