By my count, it's been six months since your last Obama-Spock comparison, so here's some material to inspire you, from a Boston Phoenix interview with Leonard Nimoy:

I’ve met Obama a couple of times. The first time, my wife and I went to a very modest luncheon, very early, when he was just starting to put himself out there as a candidate. We were waiting for him outside on the back patio of this lovely home, and he came through and saw me and gave me the Vulcan hand gesture and said, “They told me you were here.”

By the way, tomorrow is officially "Leonard Nimoy Day" in Boston, so celebrate accordingly.