In the Palinpalooza revival we're seeing in the run-up to next week's release of "Going Rogue," one line from today's WaPo piece caught my eye:

"Her volume already sits near the top of online bestseller lists, based on pre-sales alone, and HarperColins's religious imprint Zondervan will publish another edition of the book."

How fitting, considering the creepy fervor that Palin worship has assumed among the conservative base.

Maybe the ex-gov's pic on the cover of that edition should be rendered in a nice stained-glass effect.