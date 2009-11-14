Meanwhile, the Associated Press, which also has a copy of the book, has begun to fact check it. Palin's falsehoods and exaggerations are not shocking in the least, but the excerpts are a hint that the book--which I had been perversely looking forward to--might be a tough slog. A taste [on why she ran for office]:

Was it ambition? I didn't think so. Ambition drives; purpose beckons.



Yikes.

Update: Christopher Hitchens, in a Newsweek pan of Continetti's book, makes a smart point about Palin and the Weekly Standard elites who have embraced her:

The Palin problem, then, might be that she cynically incites a crowd that she has no real intention of pleasing. If she were ever to get herself to the nation's capital, the teabaggers would be just as much on the outside as they are now, and would simply have been the instruments that helped get her elected. In my own not-all-that-humble opinion, duping the hicks is a degree or two worse than condescending to them. It's also much more dangerous, because it meanwhile involves giving a sort of respectability to ideas that were discredited when William Jennings Bryan was last on the stump. The Weekly Standard (itself not exactly a prairie-based publication) might want to think twice before flirting with popular delusions and resentments that are as impossible to satisfy as the demand for a silver standard or a ban on the teaching of Darwin, and are for that very reason hard to tamp down. Many of Palin's admirers seem to expect that, on receipt of the Republican Party nomination, she would immediately embark on a crusade against Wall Street and the banks. This notion is stupid to much the same degree that it is irresponsible.