You may already know that I think Christopher Caldwell to be among the most subtle columnists of the lot. So it was not surprising for me to read in his Saturday Financial Times column ("Enemies need not be insane") a dissent from almost everybody (including me) who tried to have it both ways in the case of Major Nidal Malik Hasan, M.D. Yes, said I and my sage colleagues, Hasan was nuts. But he was also a "true" Muslim believer.

Here's the problem, according to Caldwell, for us Americans right now. "The present generation of Americans is made uncomfortable by the idea that their country might have enemies whose enmity is the result of something other than fanaticism or mental illness."

Here I paraphrase Caldwell, and I hope correctly. According to fundamentalist Islam, to which many millions and millions--and many more millions?--of Muslims adhere, it is perfectly logical for them to terror wage war on us.

Recognizing that would overturn our entire worldview in which no thinking Muslim can be an Islamist and no Islamist can be "real" Muslim...