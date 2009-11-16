Update: Readers are already writing in to suggest that the pro-Belichick analysis fails to account for the specifics of the situation--it was Peyton Manning at QB, etc. Actually, that's not true. I just didn't excerpt those parts. Here's more from Advanced NFL Stats:

You'd have to expect the Colts had a better than a 30% chance of scoring from their 34, and an accordingly higher chance to score from the Pats' 28. But any adjustment in their likelihood of scoring from either field position increases the advantage of going for it. You can play with the numbers any way you like, but it's pretty hard to come up with a realistic combination of numbers that make punting the better option. At best, you could make it a wash.

And now, here's Beaudrot:

New England has gained a first down on approximately 66% of its attempts with Tom Brady as quarterback. The Colts had no timeouts. If the Patriots gain a first down, the game ends; they can simply wait for the two minute kneel on the ball three times to end the game. If they don't gain a first down, the Colts would still need to score a touchdown to win the game. Let's give the Colts a probability P of getting the six if the ball starts at the 28 yard line. So if the Patriots try for the first, their chance of losing is

(Probability of 4th down failure) x

(Probability of Colts scoring a TD from the 28 Yard line) = 0.33P

The average New England punt nets about 40 yards. Let's give the Colts a probability Q of scoring a TD on a driving starting at the Indianapolis 32. Then, the chance of the Patriots losing is simple Q. For Belichick's decision to make sense, we just have to believe that he gave his team a higher chance of winning. In math terms, that would mean 0.33P > Q. Doing some algebra leaves you with P > 3Q. In other words, you would have to believe that the Colts odds of scoring a TD on a drive starting 28 yards from the end zone are more than three times the odds of the same outcome starting from 68 yards out. The win probability graph for the game suggests that, given 1st-and-10 from New England's 29, the Colts had roughly a 51% chance of winning in the actual situation. We would have to believe that their chances under the punt scenario were below 17% for Belichick to have made a bad decision. Considering the Colts' have scored touchdowns on 30% of their offensive possessions, my guess is that this was a good one.