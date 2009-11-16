- Why Is Anyone Surprised About Hillary’s Many Gaffes? by Michael Crowley
- What’s Next For Palestine: Get Ready For a Third Intifada by Steven A. Cook
- Fetishizing Freed Slaves Wasn’t Enough for Novelist Lafcadio Hearn, So He Created the American Myth of Japan by Caryl Phillips
- The Death of the Reformist Wing of the Republican Party? by Noam Scheiber
- Why a Civilian ROTC Program Makes So Much Sense by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- Obama’s Deputy Drug Czar on Medical Marijuana, Needle Exchange, and Mexican Drug Violence by Harold Pollack
- From the TNR Archive: How Our Trillion Dollar IOU to China Looms Over Obama's Trip by Noam Scheiber
- What I Learned While Watching the Berlin Wall Come Down 20 Years Ago by Chris Matthews
- Slideshow: "I've Discovered Our Next President!" by Noah Kristula-Green
