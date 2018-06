Congratulations to TNR senior editor Adam Kirsch for being selected for the Forward 50-- “the men and women who are leading the American Jewish community into the 21st century.” Here’s what The Forward had to say about Kirsch:

This year Adam Kirsch, 33, has cemented his position as this century’s first pre-eminent Jewish man of letters. A widely admired poet and essayist, his mind is exercised both by Jewish particularity and the broader world of culture.