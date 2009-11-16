I think the situation in China is slightly more complicated. For two reasons, both of which have to do with domestic politics there. On the trade deficit, I think the Chinese leadership understands the general need to "rebalance," so that the Chinese people consume more (and therefore import more), which would make their economy less dependent on exports. The problem is that investing in export-led growth, as they have for years, is a self-perpetuating cycle. It creates powerful domestic constituencies that go nuts every time you try transitioning to a different model. For example, one of the reforms China has flirted with is lowering the valued-added-tax rebate it uses to subsidize exporters. But the backlash has been intense. “You’re getting today in China industry lobbyists … coming in and screaming,” Steve Orlins, a former State Department official and investment banker who now heads the National Committee on U.S.-China relations, told me a few months ago.

Second, on lecturing us about our budget deficit, I think the Chinese leadership also understands that withdrawing stimulus too abruptly would be a disaster, because it would send us right back into recession and make us less likely to pay them back. But, here again, they face huge political constraints at home. As I wrote in my September piece about our economic relationship with China:

The average Chinese--whether educated or not--looks at his country's swollen coffers and wonders why that $2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves isn't helping to make life easier in China--which, after all, remains a country of enormous privation. More importantly, he's entitled to voice his opinion. Although the Chinese regime is famously quick to stifle political dissent, it tends to allow criticism of the country's economic policies, seeing it as a useful safety valve.

It's a privilege the Chinese lustily embrace, carping away in the media, on blogs, and on Internet chat boards. ... Perhaps more to the point, the Chinese leadership is highly sensitive to such pressure. "Americans make mistakes when they think that politics don't exist in China, that these guys don't have to pay attention to what the Chinese people are saying," says one Treasury official. "Their room to maneuver is constrained by public opinion." Outside the obvious ways, bureaucratic politics in China isn't so different from its American counterpart. [Northwestern University professor Victor] Shih explains that rivals of senior government officials--like prime minister Wen Jiabao, or vice premier Wang Qishan--will often point to the unpopularity of certain economic policies to weaken their standing internally.

Now, obviously, you can only plead "domestic politics" for so long--beyond a certain point that's a problem for the Chinese to worry about, not us. And often this stuff really is just a pretext for inaction. On top of which, the Chinese leadership generally isn't moved by these excuses when we invoke them (though they do understand the political constraints the U.S. administration faces).