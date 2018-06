So I'm scrolling through NRO's "Rogue" blog, and I run across an outtake from Chris Wallace's Sunday panel chat about Palin, in which Liz Cheney actually asserts that sexism is the only possible reason to suggest that Palin wouldn't be a serious presidential contender in 2012.

Of course, during the same segment, Liz also made a cutesy joke about her dad running in 2012, so by those standards...