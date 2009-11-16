I've written some fairly unflattering assessments of Fred Barnes' intelligence. I don't think I've ever managed to write something quite this cruel. It's a testament to Matt Continetti's hagiography of/job application to Sarah Palin, published in the Weekly Standard:

The book is what our literary editor, Philip Terzian, would call a real book--256 carefully crafted pages--but it's also what our executive editor, Fred Barnes, would call a readable book--a manageable length, and one moves through it at a brisk pace.

It's long enough that our literate editor would say that it qualifies as an actual book, but short enough that our semi-literate cretinous editor can read it!

Are there a lot of pictures?