Sarah Palin Toady-in-Chief Matthew Continetti continues his (tragically unrequited) romance with the ex-governor in the Wall Street Journal, asking "Can Sarah Palin Make a Comeback?" and responding, shockingly, in the affirmative. He does allow, however, that her favorability ratings could pose a bit of a hurdle:

An October Gallup poll put Ms. Palin's favorable number at 40%, her lowest rating to date. In a November Gallup survey, 63% of all voters said they wouldn't seriously consider supporting her for the presidency.

Hmm. That does seem a problem. But wait, as Continetti notes in the very next sentence:

Yet Ms. Palin isn't as unpopular as John Edwards.