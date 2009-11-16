Using Greg Craig's departure as his hook, Lloyd Grove has an amusing roundup of erstwhile friends and allies--including Van Jones, Tom Daschle, and Jim Johnson--whom Obama has tossed under the bus in the past couple of years.

I don't think all of them warrant inclusion: the top commander in Afghanistan, David McKiernan, doesn't really fit the mold. (That was more a Gates/Mullen/Petraeus thing, and Obama never appointed the guy to begin with.) Still, it's a fun reminder that Obama doesn't fetishize loyalty the way his predecessor did.