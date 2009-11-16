Subjects have now entered the hot zone.

No, 2012 is not quite the pointless cinematic exercise that G.I. Joe was, as I noted in my review last week. But that’s no reason not to repurpose some of its more notable dialogue for an alternative literary experience:

Looks like the neutrinos coming from the Sun have mutated into another kind of subatomic particle. They’re heating up the core of the Earth.

I work for the White House.

You do know this is a fundraiser, not a frat party, right?