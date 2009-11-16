Following up on Mike's post about the various people Obama has thrown under the bus, it does seem that there's an unusual amount of handwringing going on about Greg Craig, or at least about the manner in which he was thrown, through a series of well-orchestrated leaks. One of the most overwrought bits comes Steve Clemons who, in a Daily Beast piece titled "The Assassination of Greg Craig," writes:

What just happened to Gregory Craig should not have happened in Obama Land. It’s something from what Dick Cheney would have called “The Dark Side”--where insinuation and character assassination were leaked to undermine a foe. Think of the manner in which Scooter Libby and Karl Rove promulgated the revelation that Bush administration thorn Joe Wilson was married to a CIA covert operative.

This seems a bit much, no?