The Washington Post includes a nice little article by Aaron Davis on House provisions to extend stimulus-package Medicaid subsidies to states by six months. Davis starts out in familiar jaded fashion:

Wedged in the House health-care bill is $23.5 billion that looks a lot more like new federal stimulus spending than anything to do with national health-care reform.

The barely debated pot of money would allow Congress to continue pumping billions in new short-term aid to states to cover Medicaid costs that have increased with rising unemployment in the past year.