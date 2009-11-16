That's obviously not great news. The judgment will, and should, be taken very seriously. But it's also important to put the finding in context.

For one thing, the numbers aren't as worrisome as they might sound. In 2019, the final year of the projection, the Office of Actuary projects that the House bill would add just $60 billion to national health spending. That is less than 1.4 percent of what the country would spend as a whole that year.

Or put it this way: Over the course of ten years, the House bill would, by itself, would raise the nation's total health care bill by less than 1 percent. That is a tiny fraction of what health care costs go up in just one year, let alone ten.

And all of that is assuming the numbers are correct. The Office of Actuary--again, much like CBO--takes a pretty conservative view about the potential of reforms like comparative effectiveness research, crediting them with little or no savings. It may be right about that and, to be sure, there are some valid institutional reasons why the Office of Actuary (like CBO) may want to err on the side of assuming the worst. But the assumptions can be wrong, too. In fact, they have been before.

Most important, perhaps, the Actuary's analysis was limited to the House bill--which, by most reckonings, would do less to control costs than whatever comes to the Senate floor in the next few days. Remember, the Senate bill has two key components that the House bill lacks: It would impose a tax on the most generous insurance benefits and it would strengthen a government commission in order to help ratchet down Medicare reimbursements. Both are expected to reduce health care spending. (Ezra Klein has the full story on those.)