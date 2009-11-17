- Why Sarah Palin Ended Up Helping Her Cause on ‘Oprah’, by Michelle Cottle
- Cost Control, Still Not a Fantasy, by Jonathan Cohn
- Will a Cap-and-Trade System Actually Work? Positive Signs From Europe, by Bradford Plumer
- 20 Years Later: Remembering the Twitchy, Terrifying Final Days of Communist Rule in Czechoslovakia, by Thomas Omestad
- ‘2012’ as a Tone Poem: ‘Women Pay Me Thousands of Dollars to Handle Their $*&$s,’ by Christopher Orr
- The Downside of ‘Getting Tough’ on the Chinese, by Noam Scheiber
- How To Defeat the All-Powerful Drug Lobby, by Jonathan Cohn
- Is Congress Standing in the Way of Creating New Jobs? by Mark Muro and Andrew Reamer
