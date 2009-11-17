By the 17th, however, the context had shifted. The Berlin Wall had fallen just eight days earlier. Democratic breakthroughs had occurred in Poland, through Solidarity, and in Hungary. Even in the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev was undertaking reforms.

In Czechoslovakia, an untapped popular zest for defiance emboldened the opposition to risk arrest, or worse. “The first ten days were very scary,” ex-dissident Martin Palous, now the Czech Republic’s ambassador to the United Nations, remarked to me this month. “We didn’t know whether to go home” and possibly be spirited away by agents of the regime, he recalled. The opposition feared a possible “hit list”--not a farfetched idea given that the government had previously hinted it would meet an earlier protest with a response like China’s bloody sweep through Tiananmen Square, just over five months earlier.

To their credit, the Czechoslovak oppositionists did capitalize on the welling up of protest from the universities, forming a movement known as Civic Forum that channeled the demand for change and, in effect, pried Prague’s aging apparatchiks out of power. They got a lift from an unfounded rumor--that one young man had been killed in the police attack on the 17th. It took days to dispel the rumor, but it helped stoke popular outrage at a regime blamed both for clinging to brutal methods and rendering itself incapable of genuine change as the Eastern Bloc disintegrated.

In a matter of days, hundreds of thousands of Czechs and Slovaks were gathering daily in Prague’s Wenceslas Square, where they saw Havel for the first time in person, addressing the throng from a balcony above the square. I watched from the next window over as the famously introspective playwright seemed at last to embrace his improbable destiny, in a kind of debut of his forthcoming role as leader of Czechoslovakia.

Down in the same square, I got a reminder that the state’s thuggish security apparatus was still at work in those uncertain, early days. “You are in a dangerous profession,” a middle-aged man in the crowd spontaneously observed, having seen me interviewing others. I thanked him for his concern and offered to interview him as well. He turned away and slipped back into the crowd.

Yet like all great events, the banality of ordinary life in Czechoslovakia coexisted in close quarters with the sudden thrust of history. As the protests grew, you could find Prague pubs near the square crowded, as usual, by mid- or late-morning as locals soaked up beer or wine and anesthetized themselves against their daily tedium. For some, the revolution could wait for another round or two.

The combination of disgust from below, a newly vitalized opposition, and a dispirited, indecisive regime watching Communist control collapse around it proved serendipitous. “These revolutions were a wonderfully fragile constellation of circumstances,” Adela Gjuricova of Prague’s Institute of Contemporary History said recently. So fragile, indeed, that it would have seemed naively hopeful on that Friday night on Narodni Street to expect the breathtaking revolution that was about to follow.

Thomas Omestad is a senior fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations at the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.

*CORRECTION: The piece originally referred to Jiri Dienstbier as "the late Jiri Dienstbier." He's alive.