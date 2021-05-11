Linebacker Labor

Football is the special province of the complacent crazies who populate the upper-middle class. Baseball, by contrast, remains a game of the humbler blue-and-white-collar masses. The price of a baseball ticket is low enough so that whole families can go to a game. It is an entertainment that secretaries, stock boys, nurses, factory workers, and journalists can afford. Football is expensive; in the cities where it is played, companies buy up great blocks of tax-deductible seats for their officers and customers. You don't walk up to a box office and buy a ticket to a National Football League game. The patronage is by season ticket at $200-plus a shot. Even then, you have to know someone.

Football, pro football most of all, has been made a metaphor for right thinking and right feeling in the U.S. of A. The Dallas Cowboys are America's team, are they not? Hairbag fundamentalist ministers do their Vicar of Bray number by associating themselves with Christian athletes, God bless 'em. Puffy-cheeked Christian politicians prefer to make their pitches for tobacco subsidies and breeder reactors with a 285-pound defensive tackle nearby. Macho businessmen point to football players as regular American heroes who combine in their chesty persons the antitheses of teamwork and individual competition in perfect free-market harmony.

Football is also a paradigm of significant chunks of American business life in a way that isn't boasted of. Behind the rah-rah about competition, the private sector, making it on your own, son, and the rest of the litany of cant, professional football is a heavily subsidized business run as an unsentimental monopoly. The greatest piece of capital investment for a football team is the stadium it plays in. Twenty-four of the twenty-six stadiums used by the National Football League were erected at taxpayers' expense. Beyond this direct subsidy, the owners of professional football teams enjoy important tax advantages not available to the rest of us, unless your accountant is depreciating your children or has worked out a way to write off an aging parent. And on top of that, the owners have perfected a system that ensures that they are not in competition with each other for gate receipts, TV revenues, or the services of the best football players. (The single exception was the decamping of the Los Angeles, nee the Oakland, Raiders. Under the market-rigging agreements that characterize the league, the Oakland front office was not allowed to move its business out of its assigned territory. It was able to invade the richer Southern California market only after it sued under the Sherman Anti-Trust Act and won.)