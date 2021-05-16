Linebacker Labor

In young America, as in old Rome, games are an integral part of the system of governance. The difference is that while we can see how what Juvenal called panis is needed as a political tool, we are oblivious when the other half of the formula—circenses—is worked on us. Yet any inquiring foreigners curious about where civic interest and political participation have fled would conclude that much of the energy, enthusiasm, and intelligence that might be applied to running the nation is dissipated somewhere in the wide world of sports. In many towns the chamber of commerce will tell you that the local professional sports franchises boost pride of place and civic spirit. The mayor, the local newspaper editors, and the sports-wimps on TV say the same, although it is obvious that a democracy that can't get ten thousand people together for a routine political rally but gets ten times that number out to welcome back the hockey team has problems. So a strike by professional athletes is a major event. If the boys ever stopped throwing balls through the air and the cheerleaders ever cut out the hootchie-cootchie stuff, people might begin to look around and ask some questions.

Some athletic strikes are more serious than others. Last year's baseball strike did not evoke as much sustained anger and indignation as has the withholding of services by fifteen hundred professional football players. The dogmatists who run the Conservative Digest put this strike—not of railroad workers or missile technicians or farmers but of football players—on the cover of their magazine, scaring their already permanently terrified readers with the news that "socialism, responsible for economic stagnation in Britain, the flight of business from France, alcoholism in Sweden and food shortages throughout the third world, now threatens America's national pastime, pro football. The doctrines of Marx, Keynes, and Galbraith, previously confined to college classrooms and governments, has arrived on the fifty-yard line. . . . " Football is just a game? Don't you believe it.

Football is the special province of the complacent crazies who populate the upper-middle class. Baseball, by contrast, remains a game of the humbler blue-and-white-collar masses. The price of a baseball ticket is low enough so that whole families can go to a game. It is an entertainment that secretaries, stock boys, nurses, factory workers, and journalists can afford. Football is expensive; in the cities where it is played, companies buy up great blocks of tax-deductible seats for their officers and customers. You don't walk up to a box office and buy a ticket to a National Football League game. The patronage is by season ticket at $200-plus a shot. Even then, you have to know someone.